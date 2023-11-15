Can we count on Jordan Eberle scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eberle stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:26 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 7-4
10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.