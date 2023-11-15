How to Watch the Kraken vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) will host the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) on Wednesday, with the Oilers coming off a win and the Kraken off a loss.
You can follow the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Oilers play the Kraken.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info
Kraken vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|Oilers
|4-1 EDM
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.5 goals per game (56 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have 40 goals this season (2.5 per game), 26th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 29 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaden Schwartz
|16
|8
|6
|14
|3
|10
|60%
|Vince Dunn
|16
|2
|12
|14
|8
|9
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|16
|6
|6
|12
|7
|9
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|16
|6
|3
|9
|3
|1
|56.5%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|16
|3
|6
|9
|3
|4
|38.5%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have given up 52 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.
- The Oilers rank 27th in the league with 39 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|14
|6
|13
|19
|20
|19
|56.7%
|Zach Hyman
|14
|8
|6
|14
|4
|6
|33.3%
|Connor McDavid
|12
|3
|9
|12
|18
|14
|47.8%
|Evan Bouchard
|14
|3
|9
|12
|13
|9
|-
|Evander Kane
|14
|4
|7
|11
|6
|6
|37.5%
