Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Oilers on November 15, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Leon Draisaitl, Vince Dunn and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kraken vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Dunn has recorded two goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Seattle, good for 14 points.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Jaden Schwartz has racked up 14 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and six assists.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Oliver Bjorkstrand's six goals and six assists add up to 12 points this season.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Draisaitl, who has scored 19 points in 14 games (six goals and 13 assists).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 13
|1
|3
|4
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zach Hyman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Zach Hyman is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 14 points (eight goals, six assists) to the team.
Hyman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
