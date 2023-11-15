The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1), coming off a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, host the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) at Rogers Place on Wednesday, November 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 in their last game.

The Kraken's offense has scored 29 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 34 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (31.0%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we project to win Wednesday's game.

Kraken vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Oilers (-190) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 2-3-5 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 5-8-3.

Seattle has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Kraken have earned 11 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-2-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 2-2-2 (six points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 2-6-1 to register five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 24th 2.79 Goals Scored 2.5 29th 29th 3.71 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 4th 34 Shots 29.2 23rd 8th 28.9 Shots Allowed 31.3 21st 7th 26.53% Power Play % 25.53% 8th 28th 71.7% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 29th

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

