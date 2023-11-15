The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Bellemare scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:08 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

