The Portland Pilots (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

Last season, the Pilots had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

Portland went 11-5 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Pilots were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers ranked 107th.

Last year, the Pilots put up 77.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 75.0 the Tigers allowed.

When Portland totaled more than 75.0 points last season, it went 12-6.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Portland scored 14.8 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (68.8).

In home games, the Pilots allowed 2.5 fewer points per game (77.5) than on the road (80.0).

In terms of three-pointers, Portland performed better at home last season, making 10.4 threes per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Portland Upcoming Schedule