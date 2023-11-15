How to Watch Portland vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Pilots (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Portland vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pilots had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- Portland went 11-5 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Pilots were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers ranked 107th.
- Last year, the Pilots put up 77.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 75.0 the Tigers allowed.
- When Portland totaled more than 75.0 points last season, it went 12-6.
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Portland scored 14.8 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (68.8).
- In home games, the Pilots allowed 2.5 fewer points per game (77.5) than on the road (80.0).
- In terms of three-pointers, Portland performed better at home last season, making 10.4 threes per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 78-73
|Chiles Center
|11/8/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|W 89-72
|Chiles Center
|11/12/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 76-65
|Chiles Center
|11/15/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Willamette
|-
|Chiles Center
