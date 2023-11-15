Wednesday's contest between the Portland Pilots (3-0) and Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) going head to head at Chiles Center has a projected final score of 81-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Portland vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Portland vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 81, Tennessee State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-9.5)

Portland (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.4

Portland Performance Insights

Last season, Portland was 39th in the country offensively (77.8 points scored per game) and seventh-worst defensively (78.6 points allowed).

On the boards, the Pilots were 266th in the country in rebounds (30.2 per game) last season. They were 257th in rebounds conceded (32.2 per game).

Portland was 56th in the country in assists (14.8 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Pilots were 14th-best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (9.6) last year. They were 27th in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.

Last season, Portland was -2-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (10.2 per game) and ninth-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Portland took 54% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 46% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 62.1% of Portland's buckets were 2-pointers, and 37.9% were 3-pointers.

