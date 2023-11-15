The Portland Pilots (2-0) play the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adong Makuoi: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Portland vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 78.1 34th
352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 75.0 311th
266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.9 107th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
56th 14.8 Assists 13.2 163rd
249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.0 200th

