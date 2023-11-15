The Portland Pilots (3-0) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) take the floor at Chiles Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Portland vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Portland Betting Records & Stats

Portland went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

Tennessee State put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark of Portland.

Portland vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland 77.8 155.9 78.6 153.6 151.4 Tennessee State 78.1 155.9 75.0 153.6 146.8

Additional Portland Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pilots averaged only 2.8 more points per game (77.8) than the Tigers gave up (75.0).

When Portland totaled more than 75.0 points last season, it went 11-4 against the spread and 12-6 overall.

Portland vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland 13-15-0 17-11-0 Tennessee State 13-14-0 18-9-0

Portland vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Portland Tennessee State 10-6 Home Record 13-4 2-10 Away Record 4-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

