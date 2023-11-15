Portland vs. Tennessee State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Portland Pilots (3-0) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) take the floor at Chiles Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Portland vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Chiles Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland Betting Records & Stats
- Portland went 13-15-0 ATS last season.
- Tennessee State put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark of Portland.
Portland vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Portland
|77.8
|155.9
|78.6
|153.6
|151.4
|Tennessee State
|78.1
|155.9
|75.0
|153.6
|146.8
Additional Portland Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Pilots averaged only 2.8 more points per game (77.8) than the Tigers gave up (75.0).
- When Portland totaled more than 75.0 points last season, it went 11-4 against the spread and 12-6 overall.
Portland vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Portland
|13-15-0
|17-11-0
|Tennessee State
|13-14-0
|18-9-0
Portland vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Portland
|Tennessee State
|10-6
|Home Record
|13-4
|2-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.8
|68.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
