The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSOH

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Deandre Ayton averages 8.3 points, 12.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 15.0 points, 4.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 33.3% from the field.

Jabari Walker averages 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell is putting up 35.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's sinking 54.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers are receiving 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Max Strus this year.

The Cavaliers are getting 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Caris LeVert this season.

Isaac Okoro gets the Cavaliers 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while delivering 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Cavaliers 103.0 Points Avg. 103.6 108.6 Points Allowed Avg. 108.8 43.3% Field Goal % 42.8% 29.3% Three Point % 33.3%

