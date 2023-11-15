Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moda Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-9.5
|221.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 221.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 217.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Portland's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.
- Portland has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|6
|60%
|110.7
|216.4
|113.9
|225.9
|222
|Trail Blazers
|5
|50%
|105.7
|216.4
|112
|225.9
|220.6
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- The Trail Blazers put up 8.2 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (113.9).
- Portland has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|5-5
|1-2
|5-5
|Cavaliers
|3-7
|0-0
|6-4
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Cavaliers
|105.7
|110.7
|30
|21
|2-0
|2-5
|1-1
|3-4
|112
|113.9
|13
|17
|2-1
|2-0
|2-1
|2-0
