The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) have four players on the injury report, including Malcolm Brogdon, in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) at Moda Center on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers dropped their last game 115-99 against the Jazz on Tuesday. Jerami Grant totaled 26 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18 2 4 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3 Scoot Henderson PG Out Ankle 7.3 2.3 3 Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Hamstring 18.7 4.7 3.7

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Neck)

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -9.5 221.5

