The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) on November 15, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Portland is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

The Trail Blazers score 8.2 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Cavaliers allow (113.9).

Portland is 1-1 when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Trail Blazers scored 115.6 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 111.2.

At home, the Trail Blazers gave up 119.3 points per game last season, 3.8 more than they allowed on the road (115.5).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers made fewer trifectas on the road (12.2 per game) than at home (13.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries