Bookmakers have set player props for Evan Mobley, Shaedon Sharpe and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

ROOT Sports NW and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 19.5-point over/under for Sharpe on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Get Sharpe gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -128)

The 14.5-point prop bet set for Deandre Ayton on Wednesday is 6.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 12 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (11.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +104)

The 16.5 points prop bet set for Mobley on Wednesday is 2.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (19).

He has averaged 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Donovan Mitchell Props

The 35 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 5.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (29.5).

He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Mitchell's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has knocked down four three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.