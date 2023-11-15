Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) at Moda Center features the Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and the Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon as players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSOH

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Jazz, 115-99, on Tuesday. Jerami Grant was their high scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 26 2 1 0 1 3 Deandre Ayton 22 10 3 0 0 0 Shaedon Sharpe 17 8 7 2 0 2

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe's averages for the season are 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Brogdon adds 18.7 points per game, plus 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 8.3 points, 12 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

The Trail Blazers receive 15 points per game from Grant, plus 4 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 9 points, 4 boards and 0.3 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

