For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Kartye has no points on the power play.

Kartye averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:13 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:54 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 OT

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

