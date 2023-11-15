The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Vince Dunn vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus this season, in 23:57 per game on the ice, is -7.

In two of 16 games this year, Dunn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Dunn has a point in 10 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Dunn has an assist in nine of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Dunn goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 5 14 Points 4 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

