WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Florida Ospreys versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that has a WCC team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pepperdine Waves at Fresno State Bulldogs
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
|North Florida Ospreys at Gonzaga Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pacific Tigers at Washington Huskies
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.