The Seattle Kraken, with Yanni Gourde, are in action Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Gourde's props? Here is some information to help you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

Gourde has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 16 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Gourde has a point in six of 16 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 16 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 5 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

