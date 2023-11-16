Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Wennberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- Wennberg has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Wennberg has no points on the power play.
- Wennberg averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4%.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
