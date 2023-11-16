Can we expect Brandon Tanev scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken clash with the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev 2022-23 stats and insights

In 15 of 82 games last season, Tanev scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Tanev produced no points on the power play last season.

Tanev's shooting percentage last season was 13.9%. He averaged 1.4 shots per game.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders gave up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. As a team, they averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.