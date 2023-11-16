Will Jaden Schwartz Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jaden Schwartz a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Schwartz stats and insights
- Schwartz has scored in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
- Schwartz has picked up five goals and two assists on the power play.
- Schwartz's shooting percentage is 17.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Schwartz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|22:22
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
