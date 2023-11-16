The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jamie Oleksiak find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

  • Oleksiak is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Oleksiak has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:26 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:10 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 24:21 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

