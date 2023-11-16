The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann included, will meet the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 16:44 on the ice per game.

McCann has a goal in seven games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 17 games this season, McCann has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

McCann has an assist in three of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that McCann hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

McCann has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 48 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 10 Points 1 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

