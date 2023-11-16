How to Watch the Kraken vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken will host the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 16, with the Kraken having lost three straight, and the Islanders on a six-game losing streak.
See the Kraken-Islanders game on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Islanders Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.
- The Kraken rank 25th in the NHL with 43 goals scored (2.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 27 goals over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|17
|2
|13
|15
|8
|9
|-
|Jaden Schwartz
|17
|8
|6
|14
|4
|10
|59.7%
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|17
|6
|7
|13
|7
|9
|40%
|Jared McCann
|17
|7
|3
|10
|3
|3
|54.2%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|17
|3
|7
|10
|3
|5
|38.5%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders allow 3.2 goals per game (48 in total), 16th in the league.
- The Islanders have 36 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|15
|5
|8
|13
|10
|6
|-
|Mathew Barzal
|15
|3
|9
|12
|23
|23
|33.3%
|Bo Horvat
|14
|5
|7
|12
|10
|5
|48.9%
|Kyle Palmieri
|15
|3
|5
|8
|6
|3
|50%
|Brock Nelson
|15
|6
|2
|8
|7
|6
|46.4%
