The Seattle Kraken (5-8-4) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected close game against the New York Islanders (5-6-4), who have -105 moneyline odds. The contest on Thursday starts at 10:00 PM ET from Climate Pledge Arena on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN.

Kraken vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Seattle's 17 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.

The Kraken are 1-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Islanders have been an underdog seven times, and has no upset wins.

Seattle is 1-2 (victorious in only 33.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

New York has yet to win as an underdog with odds of -105 or longer on the moneyline this season in seven such games.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (-167) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-125) 1.5 (-200) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+100)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 7-3 6-3-1 6.3 2.70 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.70 3.40 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 4-5-1 6.0 2.30 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.30 2.80 6 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

