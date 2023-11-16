The Seattle Kraken (5-8-4) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the New York Islanders (5-6-4), who have dropped six straight, on Thursday, November 16 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have a record of 3-4-3. They have put up 27 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 34. They have gone on the power play 29 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (24.1% of opportunities).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Kraken vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Kraken 3, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-115)

Kraken (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Islanders Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 5-8-4 record overall, with a 2-4-6 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the six games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-2 record (good for eight points).

In the six games this season the Kraken scored only one goal, they finished 0-5-1.

Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in eight games (5-1-2, 12 points).

In the six games when Seattle has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up six points after finishing 2-2-2.

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Seattle is 2-2-3 (seven points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 2-6-1 to register five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 29th 2.53 Goals Scored 2.40 30th 25th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.20 15th 24th 29.5 Shots 31.3 13th 21st 31.3 Shots Allowed 35.3 31st 9th 23.08% Power Play % 20.00% 17th 26th 73.08% Penalty Kill % 71.15% 29th

Kraken vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

