Matthew Beniers will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and New York Islanders play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

In one of 17 games this year, Beniers has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Beniers has registered a point in a game five times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Beniers has had an assist in a game four times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Beniers' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

