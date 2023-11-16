The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see on a Thursday NBA schedule that features two compelling contests.

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat play host to the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 7-4

7-4 BKN Record: 6-5

6-5 MIA Stats: 109.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

109.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) BKN Stats: 114.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -4.5

MIA -4.5 MIA Odds to Win: -185

-185 BKN Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 217.5 points

The Golden State Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder travel to face the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 6-6

6-6 OKC Record: 7-4

7-4 GS Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)

112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (eighth) OKC Stats: 116.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -2.5

OKC -2.5 OKC Odds to Win: -145

-145 GS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 227.5 points

