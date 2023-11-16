The Seattle Kraken, Oliver Bjorkstrand included, will meet the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bjorkstrand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 16:36 per game on the ice, is +1.

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in five of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in six of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

