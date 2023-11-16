Thursday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (2-0) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-50, heavily favoring Oregon to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Ducks took care of business in their last game 86-60 against UAPB on Wednesday.

Oregon vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Oregon vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Grand Canyon 50

Oregon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game last season with a +386 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allowed 63.3 per outing (148th in college basketball).

In Pac-12 action, Oregon averaged 5.5 fewer points (68.9) than overall (74.4) in 2022-23.

The Ducks put up more points at home (80.7 per game) than on the road (65.2) last season.

Oregon conceded fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than away (64.4) last season.

