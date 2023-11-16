The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) square off against the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oregon vs. Grand Canyon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 62.6 the Antelopes gave up.
  • Oregon had a 13-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Antelopes averaged were 8.3 more points than the Ducks allowed (63.3).
  • When Grand Canyon put up more than 63.3 points last season, it went 16-5.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Arizona W 81-48 Matthew Knight Arena
11/8/2023 UAPB W 86-60 Matthew Knight Arena
11/16/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/18/2023 Santa Clara - Matthew Knight Arena
11/21/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

