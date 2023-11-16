The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) square off against the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Oregon vs. Grand Canyon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ducks scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 62.6 the Antelopes gave up.

Oregon had a 13-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Antelopes averaged were 8.3 more points than the Ducks allowed (63.3).

When Grand Canyon put up more than 63.3 points last season, it went 16-5.

Oregon Schedule