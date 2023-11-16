How to Watch the Oregon vs. Grand Canyon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) square off against the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon vs. Grand Canyon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 62.6 the Antelopes gave up.
- Oregon had a 13-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Antelopes averaged were 8.3 more points than the Ducks allowed (63.3).
- When Grand Canyon put up more than 63.3 points last season, it went 16-5.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 81-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/8/2023
|UAPB
|W 86-60
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/18/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
