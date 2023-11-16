Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
Should you bet on Tye Kartye to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Kartye stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Kartye has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Kartye recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:35
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
