The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Will Borgen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Borgen has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:47 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:07 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:16 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:53 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

