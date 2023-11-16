Will Yanni Gourde Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the New York Islanders. Is Yanni Gourde going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Gourde stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Gourde recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|16:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|20:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
