Yanni Gourde will be among those in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken play the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Gourde are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Yanni Gourde vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:26 on the ice per game.

Gourde has a goal in two of 17 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Gourde has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 17 games this season, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 7 Points 2 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

