Deandre Ayton will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ayton had six points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-95 loss against the Cavaliers.

In this article we will dive into Ayton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+106)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league defensively last year, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds per game last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers allowed 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the league).

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Lakers were 18th in the league in that category.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 34 12 7 0 0 2 0

