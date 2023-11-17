If you live in Deschutes County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Mountain View High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 17

12:01 AM PT on November 17 Location: Silverton, OR

Silverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

