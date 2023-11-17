Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Deschutes County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Mountain View High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 17
- Location: Silverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 17
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.