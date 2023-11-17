There is high school football competition in Jackson County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Clackamas High School at South Medford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 17

7:00 PM PT on November 17 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dayton High School at Cascade Christian High School