Jerami Grant and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 109-95 loss versus the Cavaliers, Grant tallied 17 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Grant, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-108)

Over 23.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Over 2.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers conceded 44.9 rebounds on average last year, 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers allowed 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Lakers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Jerami Grant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 41 23 5 1 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.