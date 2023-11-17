The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 112 - Trail Blazers 110

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.9)

Lakers (-1.9) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.6

The Trail Blazers have a 5-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark of the Lakers.

Los Angeles and Portland cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Lakers as favorites by 7.5 or more and Blazers as underdogs by 7.5 or more).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 41.7% of the time this season (five out of 12), less often than Portland's games have (five out of 11).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 3-8, while the Lakers are 5-3 as moneyline favorites.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA on offense (104.7 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (111.7 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Portland is 21st in the league in rebounds (42.5 per game) and 25th in rebounds allowed (46.6).

The Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists (21.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Portland is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.2 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.2%).

