Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Multnomah County, Oregon this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Central Catholic High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 17
- Location: West Linn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 17
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 17
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.