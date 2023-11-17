Friday's contest between the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) and UC Davis Aggies (1-2) going head to head at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 90-49 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oregon State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Beavers head into this contest on the heels of a 63-56 win against Villanova on Sunday.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 90, UC Davis 49

Oregon State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beavers had a +68 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They put up 67.0 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and allowed 64.8 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Oregon State averaged 63.9 points per game last season in conference action, which was 3.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.0).

The Beavers posted 72.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 61.4 points per contest.

At home, Oregon State surrendered 1.7 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (65.1).

