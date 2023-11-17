The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks shot 44.8% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Oregon had a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 107th.

Last year, the Ducks recorded just 4.4 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Tigers gave up (75.0).

Oregon had a 9-1 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Oregon played better at home last year, averaging 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.0.

Oregon sunk 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% when playing on the road.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule