How to Watch Oregon vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks shot 44.8% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Oregon had a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 107th.
- Last year, the Ducks recorded just 4.4 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Tigers gave up (75.0).
- Oregon had a 9-1 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Oregon played better at home last year, averaging 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.0.
- Oregon sunk 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% when playing on the road.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia
|W 82-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Montana
|W 75-61
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/17/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Raider Arena
