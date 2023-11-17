Oregon vs. Tennessee State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Tennessee State matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-19.5)
|152.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-20.5)
|152.5
|-6000
|+1600
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Oregon compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 16 Ducks games went over the point total.
- Tennessee State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- A total of 18 of the Tigers' games last year hit the over.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oregon is 38th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (12th-best).
- Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
