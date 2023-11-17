The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Tennessee State matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-19.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-20.5) 152.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Oregon compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, 16 Ducks games went over the point total.
  • Tennessee State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • A total of 18 of the Tigers' games last year hit the over.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Oregon is 38th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (12th-best).
  • Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

