Friday's game between the Oregon Ducks (2-0) and the Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oregon squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no set line.

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, Tennessee State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-6.7)

Oregon (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Performance Insights

At 70.6 points scored per game and 66.3 points allowed last year, Oregon was 202nd in the country on offense and 67th defensively.

Last season, the Ducks were 42nd in the nation in rebounds (34.5 per game) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29).

With 13.3 assists per game last season, Oregon was 157th in the country.

With 7.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32% from beyond the arc last year, the Ducks were 210th and 299th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.7% from downtown last year, Oregon was 204th and 178th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Ducks attempted 60.9% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.1% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 72.1% of the Ducks' buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.