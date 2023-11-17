The Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) will play the Oregon Ducks (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

  • N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adong Makuoi: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank
202nd 70.6 Points Scored 78.1 34th
67th 66.3 Points Allowed 75.0 311th
42nd 34.5 Rebounds 32.9 107th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
157th 13.3 Assists 13.2 163rd
175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.0 200th

