The Oregon Ducks (2-0) host the Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Tennessee State's .481 ATS win percentage (13-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record).

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 70.6 148.7 66.3 141.3 137.2 Tennessee State 78.1 148.7 75.0 141.3 146.8

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Last year, the Ducks averaged 70.6 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 75.0 the Tigers allowed.

Oregon had a 7-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 75.0 points.

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 Tennessee State 13-14-0 18-9-0

Oregon vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Tennessee State 15-6 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.