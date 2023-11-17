Oregon vs. Tennessee State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Oregon Ducks (2-0) host the Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon went 14-16-0 ATS last season.
- Tennessee State's .481 ATS win percentage (13-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record).
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|70.6
|148.7
|66.3
|141.3
|137.2
|Tennessee State
|78.1
|148.7
|75.0
|141.3
|146.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Ducks averaged 70.6 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 75.0 the Tigers allowed.
- Oregon had a 7-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 75.0 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
|Tennessee State
|13-14-0
|18-9-0
Oregon vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon
|Tennessee State
|15-6
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-8
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.8
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.