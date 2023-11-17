The Portland State Vikings (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at CBU Events Center. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings shot 44.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.4% the Lancers' opponents shot last season.

Portland State compiled a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Lancers ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Vikings ranked 246th.

The Vikings put up 10.9 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Lancers gave up (65.3).

Portland State put together a 12-15 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

Portland State averaged 77.7 points per game at home last season, and 74.4 away.

The Vikings conceded fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (79.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Portland State knocked down fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (34.9%) too.

Portland State Upcoming Schedule