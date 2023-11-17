The Portland State Vikings (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal Baptist vs. Portland State matchup.

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Baptist Moneyline Portland State Moneyline BetMGM Cal Baptist (-4.5) 142.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal Baptist (-4.5) 142.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends (2022-23)

Portland State put together an 8-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Vikings were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Cal Baptist went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Lancers games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.